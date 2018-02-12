Amarillo League of Women Voters releases guide to 2018 primary

The League of Women Voters has released their Voters Guide for the March 6 primary election.

The guide contains answers to questions about the various candidates in contested races, including statewide candidates.

It also contains information on all 25 candidates in Randall and Potter Counties.

The guide gives voters information on voting dates, times and locations for both counties on Election Day.

Early voting begins February 20 and continues through March 2.

The guide is free to the public and available at the following locations:

Amarillo

Amarillo Public Library

Amarillo downtown banks, plus FirstBank Southwest and Herring Bank

Potter County Courthouse

Amarillo Chamber of Commerce

Randall County annex

City Hall

Education Credit Union

United Supermarkets

Cash Saver

Eat-Rite

Roasters

Starbucks on Georgia and Soncy

Amarillo Senior Citizens Center

Wesley Community Center

Hilltop Senior Citizens Center

Black Historical Culture Center

Amarillo College (main and west campus)

Canyon

Canyon Area Public Library

WTAMU Library

WTAMU Student Union

Canyon ISD administration building

United Supermarket

Education Credit Union

Canyon News office

Wells Fargo Bank

Happy State Bank

Election Administrator's office

