Amarillo League of Women Voters releases guide to 2018 primary

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The League of Women Voters has released their Voters Guide for the March 6 primary election.

The guide contains answers to questions about the various candidates in contested races, including statewide candidates.

It also contains information on all 25 candidates in Randall and Potter Counties.

The guide gives voters information on voting dates, times and locations for both counties on Election Day.

Early voting begins February 20 and continues through March 2. 

The guide is free to the public and available at the following locations:

Amarillo

  • Amarillo Public Library
  • Amarillo downtown banks, plus FirstBank Southwest and Herring Bank
  • Potter County Courthouse
  • Amarillo Chamber of Commerce
  • Randall County annex
  • City Hall
  • Education Credit Union
  • United Supermarkets
  • Cash Saver
  • Eat-Rite
  • Roasters
  • Starbucks on Georgia and Soncy
  • Amarillo Senior Citizens Center
  • Wesley Community Center
  • Hilltop Senior Citizens Center
  • Black Historical Culture Center
  • Amarillo College (main and west campus)

Canyon

  • Canyon Area Public Library
  • WTAMU Library
  • WTAMU Student Union
  • Canyon ISD administration building
  • United Supermarket
  • Education Credit Union
  • Canyon News office
  • Wells Fargo Bank
  • Happy State Bank
  • Election Administrator's office

