DPS stop leads to three arrests, marijuana seizure

Three men are behind bars after DPS troopers discovered drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, February 6, a trooper pulled over a 2017 Nissan Sentra traveling near Vega for a traffic infraction.

The trooper discovered multiple sealed packages of marijuana hidden in the vehicle.

During the stop, another vehicle cut in front of the Nissan.

According to officials, this was an attempt to distract the trooper.

The vehicle was later also stopped.

Joseph Villano-Salazar, Gabriel Aguilar and Javier Garcia, all of California, were all booked into the Oldham County Jail.

The drugs are worth an estimated $746,000.

