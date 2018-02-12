APHS and PetSmart lower adoption fee this week

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society is teaming up with PetSmart to help the public adopt pets.

The "Love Your Life" campaign is bringing the adoption fees for dogs and cats down to $50 this week.

Adoptions are held Sunday through Thursday from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

They are also held Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All adoptions include microchipping, rabies vaccination, three booster shots and a spay or neuter surgery.

