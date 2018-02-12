Amarillo lane closure report

The Texas Department of Transportation has updated and added projects that will result in lane closures this week.

There will be multiple nightly closures on Amarillo Boulevard at Taylor, Pierce, Fillmore and Buchanan Streets as TXDOT installs new signal mast arms.

Traffic may be stopped in one direction at various times.

This project is scheduled to be completed by Thursday.

The leftmost lanes of Loop 335 will also be closed between Westgate Parkway and Amarillo Boulevard in both directions.

Crews will be working on the raised center medians.

Please find alternate routing if possible.

Always use caution when traveling through construction areas.

