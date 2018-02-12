Capital murder suspect arraigned in Childress for evading arrest

Lavale Vean arraigned in Childress for evading arrest (Source: The Red River Sun Facebook)

A man wanted for murder charges in California was arraigned in Childress County this morning for evading arrest last weekend.

Lavale Vean was arrested on February 9 after a police chase in Childress.

A Texas DPS trooper attempted to stop his car for a traffic violation, but officials say he fled the scene.

The car was stopped, and two passengers and Vean got out and ran on foot. The passengers were arrested shortly after, and Vean was located several hours later at a Motel 6 in Childress.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Childress County Jail for evading arrest.

According to The Red River Sun, Vean will be extradited to California where he faces charges of one count of capital murder and two counts of attempted capital murder.

