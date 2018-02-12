WTAMU will discuss master plan at town hall

West Texas A&M University will host a town hall meeting to discuss its newest master plan concept on Tuesday.

The plan will be presented by Perkins+Will, an architecture and design firm based in Austin.

WTAMU officials have been working with the team since September to develop a ten-year plan focused on growth and construction.

The team has toured the campus and met with campus and community groups to gather ideas about the campus needs.

Attendees will be given time to ask questions and make comments.

The meeting will be held at the Jack B. Kelly Student Center Legacy Hall on Tuesday, February 15 at 5:30 p.m.

