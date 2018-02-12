Amarillo man sentenced to life in prison for drug trafficking charges

An Amarillo man will spend life in federal prison after he was sentenced for felony drug and firearm offenses.

Moises Jimenez, 39, was sentenced to life in prison for one count of distribution with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In January of 2015, the Amarillo Police Department executed a search warrant at Jimenez's apartment where drugs, a pistol, about $22,000 in cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia were found.

During interviews with a detective, Jimenez admitted to possessing the controlled substances and firearm, as well as delivering 50 pounds of meth less than a week before the search warrant was executed.

A search of his cell phones showed text messages consistent with drug trafficking, and phone calls made while he was in jail showed his involvement in drug trafficking.

