Investigator awarded for dedication to Spielbauer trial

A local investigator was honored today for his work during the trial of Jeremy Spielbauer, who was convicted of murdering his ex-wife Robin Spielbauer.

Randall County District Attorney James Farren awarded investigator Bill Redden with The Above and Beyond Award for his years of dedication to the case.

Farren said their policy prohibits them from giving someone in their department the award, but Redden is someone worth breaking that policy for.

"There are no words to tell you how hard this man worked, how many hundreds of hours he put in," said Farren. "In this particular case, he not only went above and beyond in one or two areas, he went above and beyond for over three years, endlessly working on this case."

Redden was committed to uncovering evidence in the case, and said today's award was completely unexpected.

"Stunning... I didn't expect anything like that at all," said Farren. "I've always tried to do a good job wherever I was at, but this one was challenging, because we did have an innocent person we finally found out was sitting in jail that was released."

Redden said they all wanted to bring closure to Robin's family.

"Robin and her family deserved to have justice found and done," said Redden. "So for Mr. Farren to challenge Jeff Higgley and I to step up and do that, was an honor."

Redden is the first person from their department to receive the award.

