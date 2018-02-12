Police: Suspects caught at scene of burglary, arrested after short chase

Two people have been arrested after police say they led them on a chase after they were caught at the scene of a burglary.

Around 5:15 yesterday afternoon, the Potter County Sheriff's Office was called to a burglary in progress at the 11700 block of Whitewind Drive in the Tierra Granda subdivision.

Police say a neighbor confronted two men breaking into outbuildings.

When deputies approached the area, 26-year-old Mikel McIemore and 23-year-old Harley Whisenhunt, drove away in a car, leading deputies on a short chase.

Police used spike strips to stop the car, and the car caught fire before coming to a stop on Loop 335.

The men got out of the car and ran into a nearby neighborhood, where they were both caught.

McIemore and Whisenhunt were arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on charges of burglary of a building, evading with a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention.

Items from the burglary were recovered as well.

