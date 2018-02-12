Reminder: If you fly, they can't fly

As wildfire season is upon us, the Amarillo Fire Department wants to remind residents not to fly drones during a wildfire.

If a drone is in the air during a wildfire, air support will not be able to fly due to the risk of a possible collision with a drone.

The AFD Unmanned Aircraft Systems can help first responders in times of a disaster by having a birds-eye view of the area.

However, if drones are in the air, first responders may not receive the help they need to fight the fire.

