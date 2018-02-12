Randall County office phones out, 911 still working

All administration phone service throughout Randall County are experiencing an outage.

Randall County officials say all administration phones in the county departments are unable to receive as well as make telephone calls.

911 calls are not affected by this outage.

The Randall County IT Department is working to resolve the problem.

The Sheriff's Office Communications Center does have two lines working at this time.

You can call them at (806) 353-5712 or (806) 352-9678.

