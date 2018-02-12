Police arrest man for 2016 death of pregnant woman

Amarillo police have arrested one person on charges related to the death of a woman and her unborn baby in 2016.
All administration phone service throughout Randall County are experiencing an outage.
The Gray County Sheriff's Office and Pampa police need your help finding a person who was driving a stolen vehicle and fled from authorities over the weekend.
Weather Outlook for Monday, Feb. 12
Students are getting an early start on being financially smart at St. Andrews Episcopal School.
