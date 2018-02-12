Police arrest man for 2016 death of pregnant woman

Amarillo police have arrested one person on charges related to the death of a woman and her unborn baby in 2016.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Yesterday, investigators of the Special Crimes Unit obtained an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Anthony Dwion Richards. He was located at the 2500 block of Southwest 4th Avenue and arrested on charges of capital murder and booked into the Potter County Correction Center.

On June 20, 2016, officers were called to 5900 Plum Creek on reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.

When police arrived on the scene, they located 38-year-old Charlesetta Telford who was suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.