Pampa police seek vehicle theft suspect

The Gray County Sheriff's Office and Pampa police need your help finding a person who was driving a stolen vehicle and fled from authorities over the weekend.

Authorities say the chase began around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night when police attempted to stop the vehicle near Foster and Somerville.

They say the driver crashed a short time later in a house at 1017 Somerville, then fled on foot.

There were no injuries in the crash.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Officials say the only description they have is a man wearing a black hoodie.

If you have any information on this incident call Pampa police at 669-5700, Crime Stoppers at 669-2222, or the Gray County Sheriff's Office at 669-8022.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.