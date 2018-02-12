Monday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the mid 40s

Monday morning is starting off cold with most spots in the teens and 20s.
Later today it will be a bit warmer with highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions.
Looking towards tonight's forecast, we can expect partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Tuesday marks the start of our warm up and that will last through at least Thursday.
A cold front will crash into the area late Thursday bringing colder temperatures and possibly a moisture chance.
The Gray County Sheriff's Office and Pampa police need your help finding a person who was driving a stolen vehicle and fled from authorities over the weekend.
Weather Outlook for Monday, Feb. 12
Students are getting an early start on being financially smart at St. Andrews Episcopal School.
Two suspects are behind bars after a pursuit by Potter County deputies.
A single-vehicle accident on Sunday left the driver dead.
