St. Andrews students learn financial smarts with student-run bank

Students are getting an early start on being financially smart at St. Andrews Episcopal School.

Amarillo National Bank partnered with St. Andrews this month to implement the "Bronco Bank" run by students for students.

The fourth and fifth graders working at the bank went through an interview and hiring process for their positions.

With the help of Amarillo National Bank representatives, students behind the desk are working as tellers, customer service reps, and security to help their fellow classmates open checking and savings accounts of their own.

Fourth grader Blayne Robison, said she's looking forward to the real-life experience of working at a bank.

"I'm really looking forward to getting to work with all different people and getting to help people with their money," she said.

Students ten years and older can open a checking or savings account for ten dollars by providing their parent's I.D., while younger students can only open a savings account.

Fourth grader, Piper Laur, said having a student-run bank at school will be useful for her and her classmates in the future.

"When you are older, you'll learn the importance of life and how to work with it and how to cooperate in whatever job or thing you'd have to do when you're older," she said.

Vice President and Branch Manager at ANB Heath Stevens said the Bronco Bank is open to all students who want to cash in on managing their own money.

"They'll have a debit card, it's a full functioning checking account," he said. "It just allows them to start, you know, understanding how to manage their money and when they're at the bank today, for instance, if they come down then, again, if they have some cash on them or whatever, they can put that money into the bank."

Amarillo National Bank isn't the only local bank to host a student banking program.

Happy State Bank has a program of their own for elementary students not only in the panhandle, but also the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Vice President and Regional Operations Manager at HSB, Stacies Smith, said it's been a successful program because of the early lessons it teaches about financial literacy.

"The teachers and the principals love it and, most importantly, the parents love it because it gives their kids the opportunity to understand the importance of savings and giving them that opportunity to start early so they can start saving for their financial future," she said.

Amarillo National Bank's mission is for students working at the bank to learn good work ethic and for all students to carry their financial responsibility into adulthood.

"The student accounts they go from kids that are, again, ten years old all the way up until they graduate at 18. And then the hope is at that point they take their parents off and they kind of just move it on to an individual account and they'll have it for the rest of their lives," said Stevens.

Students at St. Andrews opened 40 accounts at the Bronco Bank on its first day open.

Amarillo National Bank also has a student-run bank at Greenway Intermediate School and plans on reviving a program with River Road ISD students this year.

They hope to start even more student-run banks at local schools in the future.

