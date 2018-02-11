Vehicle pursuit leads to fire, two arrests

Two suspects are behind bars after a pursuit by Potter County deputies.

According to officials, they were chasing the suspects on Loop 335 when the fleeing driver lost control.

The vehicle then caught fire near Broadway Drive.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The two suspects got out of the vehicle and fled into a nearby neighborhood.

Deputies set up a perimeter and were able to capture the suspects without incident.

The fire was brought under control.

The reason the suspects were being pursued is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.