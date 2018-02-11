One dead after truck strikes home

Students are getting an early start on being financially smart at St. Andrews Episcopal School.
Two suspects are behind bars after a pursuit by Potter County deputies.
A single-vehicle accident on Sunday left the driver dead.
The City of Amarillo will be performing crack-sealing operations this week.
Today's graduation party is a yearly reunion celebrating children that have discharged happy and healthy from the neonatal intensive care unit at BSA Hospital.
