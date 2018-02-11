One dead after truck strikes home

One man is dead after his vehicle struck a home on Sunday.

Around 12:58 p.m., Amarillo police responded to the 7700 block of Garden Oaks Drive on a report of a vehicle striking a house.

A truck driven by Bryan Alexander Bogue, 42, left the roadway and went through a fence.

The truck then struck the back of a house.

Bogue was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, speed and narcotics are believed to be a factor in the collision.

An autopsy of the driver has been ordered.

The incident is under investigation.

