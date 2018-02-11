Crack-sealing project will impact Amarillo drivers

The City of Amarillo will be performing crack-sealing operations this week.

The work will take place on SW 3rd Avenue between Washington and Georgia Streets.

Sealing is scheduled to be completed by Friday.

Area motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes as the work is performed.

Motorists are also reminded to use care when traveling through the area.

