BSA Nurses reunite with NICU children, their families

Today's graduation party is a yearly reunion celebrating children that have been discharged happy and healthy from the neonatal intensive care unit at BSA Hospital.

The families who attended greeted the BSA staff as if they were extended members their family.

A Valentine's day-themed reunion at the hospital brought back children of all ages who were in the care of nurses when they were anywhere from a few days to a few months old.

NICU graduate Hannah Ellis was born pre-mature in June 2008.

"I feel like it's my birthday!" she said.

According to BSA staff, babies admitted to the NICU typically stay a few days to 4 to 6 months and it can be a stressful time for the family.

One family's five-month-old son, Cayden was born five weeks pre-mature and his parents, say his 12 days in NICU felt like 12 months.

"We actually live in Guymon, OK and they don't do deliveries unless you're past 36 weeks so we had to get flown over here to Amarillo to deliver," Cayden's mother, Whitney Bressler, said.

"It was a great experience," his father, K.D. Bressler, said. "Even though we were here for that long it felt like family for sure."

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The graduate party was a way to celebrate children who have been healthily discharged from the BSA NICU.

Families were able to catch up with the nurses who made a positive impact on their experiences. Medical Director of the BSA NICU, Dr. Kelly Clements, said a close bond forms between the families and the nurses who care for their children.

"It is so wonderful to be able to see all of our babies," she said. "Babies that really struggled and fought for their lives at the very very beginning and it reminds us of what we do and why we do it."

Families also offered advice to any parents who may currently be going through a difficult time with their child being in NICU.

"Just stay strong and you'll make it through," Hannah's mother, Lisa Brown, said.

"We know that those days can last like years and you see those car seats leaving and you just get sad knowing that your baby's still in there," Whitney Bressler said. "But you just gotta take it a day at a time and know that your baby's stronger each day and that day will come that you get to leave with that car seat and it's just like the best day ever to load that baby up and go home."

BSA Hospital is also celebrating their 20th anniversary this year of helping children here in the panhandle.

They plan to continue the NICU reunion tradition for years to come.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.