Amarillo Bulls celebrate area first responders

The Amarillo Bulls showed their appreciation for emergency workers during Saturday's game.

The game was First Responders Appreciation Night at the Amarillo Civic Center.

More than 20 emergency departments across the Panhandle were represented.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The departments even got to show off their emergency vehicles with a parade on the ice.

Police Chief Ed Drain dropped the first puck to begin the game.

All first responders who attended were granted free admission.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.