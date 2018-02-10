Cam's Weather Corner: La Nina

The fire department and sheriff's office in Childress County are teaming up to ask residents to register their storm shelters in preparation for the upcoming storm season.
Three people are behind bars after a DPS traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.
One child has died, and six people were taken to the hospital after a wreck near Spearman this morning.
Amarillo police have arrested one person on charges related to the death of a woman and her unborn baby in 2016.
This week’s topic is something that can dramatically impact our weather: La Nina.
