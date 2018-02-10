Wanted murder suspect arrested in Childress

A murder suspect is behind bars in Childress after fleeing the charge in California.

Friday night, a Texas DPS trooper stopped an Audi SUV in Hardeman County for a traffic violation.

When the vehicle fled, the trooper followed it into Childress city limits.

Childress police and Childress County deputies assisted in stopping the vehicle.

Two passengers and a driver ran from the vehicle.

The passengers were arrested shortly after, but the driver was not immediately located.

Several hours later, a Childress police officer located the suspect at a Motel 6 in Childress.

A Texas Ranger successfully negotiated a surrender with the suspect.

Lavale Vean was booked into the Childress County jail for evading arrest.

He is also wanted in California for capital murder and attempted capital murder.

