Claude ISD warns of phone scam targeting parents

An area school is warning parents of a phone scam impacting their town.

Claude Independent School District has issued a notice that a scammer has been impersonating them.

According to the Claude ISD Facebook, the number apparently belong to an insurance company.

The district warns parents to notify them of any calls received from (806) 226-3711, and reminds them that this is not a Claude ISD number.

Anyone with information on this scam can contact Claude ISD at (806) 226-7331.

