Lane closure report

A murder suspect is behind bars in Childress after fleeing the charge in California.
An area school is warning parents of a phone scam impacting their town.
As the new work week starts, Texas Department of Transportation has released a new list of lane closures for the upcoming week.
Clovis police are asking for the public's help locating a wanted fugitive....
One man is behind bars after a traffic stop in Gray County.
