Lane closure report

As the new work week starts, Texas Department of Transportation has released a new list of lane closures for the upcoming week.

From Monday, Feb. 12 through Thursday, Feb. 15, expect multiple nightly lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard at Taylor, Pierce, Fillmore, and Buchanan streets to facilitate installation of new signal mast arms. In the installation process, traffic may have to be stopped in one direction for a short period of time. Amarillo police officers will help direct traffic. If possible, find alternate routes.

Watch for slow-moving operations in the left lanes of I-27 and I-40 in both directions for vegetation management.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The left lanes of State Loop 335 (Soncy) will be closed in both directions from Westgate Parkway to Amarillo Boulevard to work on raised center medians.

On I-40 westbound, the right and center lanes will be closed at Lakeside Drive for patching repairs.

On Taylor and Pierce Streets, various lanes will be closed as you leave downtown for bridge joint repair on top of the 15th Avenue bridge.

Various lanes of the I-40 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from Soncy Road to Pullman Road.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.