Clovis police seeking man wanted for breaking probation

Clovis police are asking for the public's help locating a wanted fugitive.

Desmar Acy is wanted for a probation violation.

He was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on where he is, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

You can also contact the New Mexico Corrections Department Adult Probation and Parole Office at (575) 769-1813.

