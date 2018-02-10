Gray County officials find almost 100 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

One man is behind bars after a traffic stop in Gray County.

On Friday, Gray County officials performed a routine traffic stop in Alanreed.

After speaking with the driver, the deputies allowed a K-9 to sniff around the vehicle.

The dog indicated that a controlled substance was inside.

Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered 97 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds.

