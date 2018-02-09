Shamrock introducing wildfire safety zone ahead of fire season

A record-breaking dry spell is posing a big problem for the Panhandle: fuel for wildfire season.



"As dry as it is, it's a disaster waiting to happen. We're trying to avoid it,” said Shamrock Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Randy Tallant.



The volunteer fire department in Shamrock is taking a proactive approach to preventing a disaster, by fighting fire with fire.



"Everything will be a prescribed burn, under control, and we'll make sure nothing gets out of hand,” said Tallant.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android



Through their Community Wildfire Protection Plan, firefighters are partnering with landowners to make a safety zone around the city of Shamrock, preventing a large wildfire from entering the city, itself. Wheeler County officials say the practice is actually pretty common.



"It's a common thing to do,” said Wheeler County Emergency Management Coordinator Ken Daughtry. “You have to get an agreement between the landowners, fire department, and the city to allow the fire departments to do the burn."



Starting south of Shamrock on Highway 83, the fire guard would extend to the north, along the city's western border. This guard would help stop a wildfire in its tracks.





"Well, it does give us a break if the fire comes. If it's a mile wide coming into town, we need some way of having some time of break so that it doesn't get into town,” said SVFD Assistant Fire Chief Barry Sanders.



As dry conditions worsen, firefighters say it's crucial to get control over the danger ahead of wildfire season.



"We're in a position now where we're going to have to do something,” said Tallant. “It's too dangerous for the people in the community to just sit here and let it burn into town."



As wildfires continue to grow each year, fighting fire with fire might just be the best option.



"Last year, 90,000 acres. It's just, it's not getting any better,” said Daughtry.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.