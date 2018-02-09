Proposed breeding ordinance aims to combat animal overpopulation

In an effort to combat the overpopulation of animals in the community, Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAM&W) is now proposing a new breeder's ordinance.
After a wild week for the stock market, the DOW bounced back up more than 300 points today.
Crews are on the scene of a grassfire on US 287 at the Childress/Hardeman County Line.
Corporal Monty Platt, the West Texas A&M police officer who died last year following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty, has been honored by the A&M System Regents.
The Canyon Police Department is giving the public an opportunity to get up-close and personal with police work.
