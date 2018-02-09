Proposed breeding ordinance aims to combat animal overpopulation

In an effort to combat the overpopulation of animals in the community, Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAM&W) is now proposing a new breeder's ordinance.

Around 12,400 animals came into the shelter last year. Of those animals, more than 4,000 had to be euthanized.

AAM&W officials describe the overpopulation of animals in our community as an epidemic.

Executive director of the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society Larry Milam said breeding is blame.

"It comes from the oversupply, the breeding the creation of life that's not wanted in this community," said Milam. "The only way to deal with that is to manage down the breeding. That's where the breeders ordinance comes in."

AAM&W Director Richard Havens said the proposal would require those who breed animals to obtain a permit.

"If someone is purposely breeding an animal and they want to obtain that breeders permit before the birth, it'd be $500," said Havens. "If they end up breeding and do not obtain that permit until the birth, it's going to be $1,000."

The ordinance would also require people to pay a $20 fee for surrendering their animals.

And if your animal is a repeat visitor at the shelter, you are left with two choices: spay or neuter them or pay a hefty fee.

"If your animal is impounded by us twice in the course of three years, there's mandatory spay and neuter for that animal," said Havens. "Now in the event that the owner of that animal wishes to opt out of that, there will be an opt out fee of $500."

They also plan to crack down on the sale of animals.

"We are going to eliminate the roadside selling of animals, that will no longer be permitted," said Havens. "Also you can no longer go to a flea market and buy animals there. These animals are sold like candy and little knick knack toys and the days of this need to be behind our community."

Havens said he hopes these regulations will motivate owners to be more responsible.

"Because the fees are so great, it now creates a priority for animal owners to get their animals fixed ahead of time."

All revenue collected from the fees would fund spay and neuter programs at the shelter.

If you would like to give feedback on the proposed changes, you can attend a public hearing on March 7 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in the city council chambers.

After they complete community engagement, Havens said they hope to present the proposal to city council this summer.

