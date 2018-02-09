What a wild week on Wall Street means for you

After a wild week for the stock market, the DOW bounced back up more than 300 points today.

Even with that rise, this week's sell-off was the worst the market has seen in two years.

"A lot of it is just the fact that we've had almost no volatility over the last year and sooner than later that comes back to haunt us a little bit," said Todd Wetsel, Senior VP and Senior Trust Investment Officer at Happy State Bank. "Right now, it's just the fear of inflation, the increase of interest rates."

Experts say while they will continue to monitor those fears those who hold stock should let the dust settle.

"I would always advise people not to panic," said Wetsel. "Panic causes you to make the wrong decision at the wrong time so we stress with our clients to focus on the long term. The short term stuff that happens to day-to-day or even the volatility within one day is usually just noise."

That noise has caught the attention of those who may not even have stocks. Investors say the sell-off is a pretty good time for them to hit the market.

"If you have dollars that you're looking to invest for the next three to five years or long, I think this could be a great buying opportunity," said Wetsel. "I mean it's important for folks just to make sure they're ready to start investing, make sure they have an emergency fund in place so they're not putting dollars at risk that you may need in the short run."

Those who are closer to retiring should scale back on market exposure.

If retirement isn't in your head yet, this market dip can help your 401k.

"That just affords them the opportunity to buy in at lower prices, so if you have a number of years before you're looking to retire, you can take advantage of the sell-off," said Wetsel.

While the drop in numbers seems astronomical, it's expected after how well the market has performed.

"In relative terms, considering where we're at at the DOW, 25,000. A 1,000 point sell off is only a 4% to 5% sell off, and that's not uncharacteristic, that's somewhat normal," said Wetsel.

If you are looking to jump in, experts say work with a fiduciary who is legally bound to put your interests first.

And the most important lesson of the stock market - understand the risks so you do not panic.

