Lipscomb County tax assessor-collector indicted for postdating checks

The tax assessor-collector for Lipscomb County is out on bond after being indicted for abuse of official capacity.

According to court documents, Sharla Bradshaw was indicted for postdating checks in exchange for cash to the benefit of Lipscomb County employees.

The value of these checks was more than $750.

She was arrested yesterday, only spending a few hours in jail, before she posted bond of $5,000.

District Attorney Franklin McDonough of the 31st Judicial District is taking over the case.

Bradshaw's office had no comment.

