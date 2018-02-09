Crews working fire on US 287 at Childress/Hardeman County line - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Crews are on the scene of a grassfire on US 287 at the Childress/Hardeman County Line.

TxDOT Childress says they are currently assisting with traffic control for the fire.

