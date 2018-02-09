WT officer who died from feral cat bite complications honored by A&M System Regents

Crews are on the scene of a grassfire on US 287 at the Childress/Hardeman County Line.
Corporal Monty Platt, the West Texas A&M police officer who died last year following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty, has been honored by the A&M System Regents.
The Canyon Police Department is giving the public an opportunity to get up-close and personal with police work.
A Clovis man will remain in prison after the New Mexico Supreme Court reaffirmed his conviction for murder of a 10-year-old boy.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Arizona family who lost family members in a fatal accident earlier this week.
