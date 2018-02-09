WT officer who died from feral cat bite complications honored by A&M System Regents

Corporal Monty Platt, the West Texas A&M police officer who died last year following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty, has been honored by the A&M System Regents.

Corporal Platt's wife, son and the Chief of Police at WTAMU received the recognition on his behalf.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

In a Facebook post, the Texas A&M San Antonio Police Department describes Platt as "a great man of integrity, a leader, a mentor, and friend to the members of the Department, West Texas A&M University, and the community as a whole."

In August of 2017, Platt was bitten by a feral cat while responding to a police call on campus. He was taken to urgent care after he started feeling ill, where he was later admitted to ICU.

Medication prescribed to Platt to prevent infection from the bite caused a severe reaction. The reaction was so severe he was transferred to the burn unit at University Medical Center in Lubbock. There, he was heavily sedated, placed on a ventilator and treated for the wounds.

His kidneys shut down and his blood temperature dropped, leading to his death.

Platt served on the University Police Department force from 1996 to 2017.



Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.