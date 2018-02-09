Canyon Police Department to hold Citizen's Police Academy

The Canyon Police Department is giving the public an opportunity to get up-close and personal with police work.

The department will hold their second Citizen's Police Academy beginning March 6.

The classes are designed to give the public experience with how CPD operates.

Topics of discussion will include patrol procedures, crime scene operations, gun safety and crime prevention.

The program will also include lectures from experts within the department, as well as hands-on demonstrations.

The classes will be held on Tuesday nights from 6:00 p.m.to 9:00 p.m.

Interested parties can pick up an application at the Canyon Police Department.

Applicants are subject to a background check. Those selected will be contacted both by phone and in writing.

