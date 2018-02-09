NM Supreme Court reaffirms sentence for convicted child murderer

The Canyon Police Department is giving the public an opportunity to get up-close and personal with police work.
The Canyon Police Department is giving the public an opportunity to get up-close and personal with police work.
A Clovis man will remain in prison after the New Mexico Supreme Court reaffirmed his conviction for murder of a 10-year-old boy.
A Clovis man will remain in prison after the New Mexico Supreme Court reaffirmed his conviction for murder of a 10-year-old boy.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Arizona family who lost family members in a fatal accident earlier this week.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Arizona family who lost family members in a fatal accident earlier this week.
Weather Outlook for Friday, Feb. 9
Weather Outlook for Friday, Feb. 9
One man is in the hospital after a crash early this morning.
One man is in the hospital after a crash early this morning.