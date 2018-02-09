NM Supreme Court reaffirms sentence for convicted child murderer

A Clovis man will remain in prison after the New Mexico Supreme Court reaffirmed his conviction for murder of a 10-year-old boy.

According to officials, Noe Torres' convictions for the first-degree murder of 10-year-old Carlos Perez and the attempted murder of 17-year-old Ruben Perez have been upheld.

Torres' attorney filed multiple appeals with the New Mexico Supreme Court, alleging that he had been deprived of a fair trial.

The court rejected Torres' assertions.

After the murder of Carlos Perez, Torres fled to Mexico and was a fugitive for six years.

After being featured on America's Most Wanted and being sought by international authorities, he was captured by Mexican police and extradited back to the United States for trial.

