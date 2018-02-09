GoFundMe set up for Arizona family involved in fatal accident - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

GoFundMe set up for Arizona family involved in fatal accident

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Family from Arizona impacted in fatal accident earlier this week (Source: GoFundMe) Family from Arizona impacted in fatal accident earlier this week (Source: GoFundMe)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Arizona family who lost family members in a fatal accident earlier this week.

The wreck happened on I-40 near Pullman Road early Wednesday morning. 

Police say a pickup truck, driven by 19-year-old Adam Banbury, hit the rear end of the family's van, causing the van to leave the roadway and roll.

The pickup then hit a guard rail on the overpass, went down the embankment and came to a rest on the access road.

Two members of the family, a 50-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl, were pronounced dead on the scene. 

According to the GoFundMe, five family members have serious to critical injuries, and the rest of the family has non-critical injuries.

You can donate to the GoFundMe account here

A cash donation system is also in the works as well. 

