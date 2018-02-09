GoFundMe set up for Arizona family involved in fatal accident

Family from Arizona impacted in fatal accident earlier this week (Source: GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Arizona family who lost family members in a fatal accident earlier this week.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The wreck happened on I-40 near Pullman Road early Wednesday morning.

Police say a pickup truck, driven by 19-year-old Adam Banbury, hit the rear end of the family's van, causing the van to leave the roadway and roll.

The pickup then hit a guard rail on the overpass, went down the embankment and came to a rest on the access road.

Two members of the family, a 50-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl, were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the GoFundMe, five family members have serious to critical injuries, and the rest of the family has non-critical injuries.

You can donate to the GoFundMe account here.

A cash donation system is also in the works as well.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.