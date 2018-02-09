1 person hospitalized after early morning crash

One man is in the hospital after a crash early this morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Hester Drive, a car slammed into a tree. The details of the crash are unknown at this time.

Crews from Potter County were called to the scene, and the man was extracted from the vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

