1 man sent to hospital after early morning accident

A man is in the hospital, after his car slammed into a tree early Friday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Hester Drive.

Fire rescue crews were called to the scene and had to extract the man from the vehicle.

He was then rushed to the hospital.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

