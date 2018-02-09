1 man sent to hospital after early morning accident

One man is in the hospital after a crash early this morning.
Weather Outlook for Friday, Feb. 9
A man is in the hospital, after his car slammed into a tree early Friday morning.
The state is sending Amarillo slightly more in sales tax distributions compared to last year, and that's important for the city budget.
Amarillo police are searching for the suspect who robbed a convenience store Thursday evening.
