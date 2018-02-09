Friday's Weather: High temps in the low 60s, colder weekend ahead

Today is looking like a difficult temperature forecast as a strong backdoor cold front moves towards the area.

Areas in the North will likely start off chilly then get cold much quicker.

The Central and Southern areas will likely be ahead of the front which means highs should warm into the 50s-60s then drop off depending on what time the front moves through.

Looking towards tonight's forecast, we can expect increasing clouds, breezy conditions, and much colder temperatures.

Saturday is looking much colder with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Some spots where the front hasn't passed through may warm into the 30s or 40s.

