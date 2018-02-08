Amarillo police searching for robbery suspect

Amarillo police are searching for the suspect who robbed a convenience store Thursday evening.
Amarillo police are searching for the suspect who robbed a convenience store Thursday evening.
A Bushland High School class is stepping out of the classroom and into the community hoping they can make a difference for those without a home.
A Bushland High School class is stepping out of the classroom and into the community hoping they can make a difference for those without a home.
Around 50 houses in a two block area were evacuated in Hart after crews working in an alley accidentally cut a gas main line, causing a leak and small fire Thursday afternoon.
Around 50 houses in a two block area were evacuated in Hart after crews working in an alley accidentally cut a gas main line, causing a leak and small fire Thursday afternoon.
WT Enterprise Center celebrated their new building by hosting an open house and ribbon cutting this afternoon.
WT Enterprise Center celebrated their new building by hosting an open house and ribbon cutting this afternoon.
Bell Helicopter is now doing test flights of their V-280 Valor in Amarillo.
Bell Helicopter is now doing test flights of their V-280 Valor in Amarillo.