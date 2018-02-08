Amarillo police searching for robbery suspect

Amarillo police are searching for the suspect who robbed a convenience store Thursday evening.

Police said an Hispanic male walked into the D&T Food Store at 1712 NE 24th just after 7 p.m. armed with a silver handgun and demanded the cashier put money in an envelope.

The suspect was wearing a red bandana on top of his head, a black and blue plaid jacket, red shirt, black and white shorts and his socks were pulled up to his knees.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

