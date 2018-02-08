Gas leak causes home evacuations in Hart

Around 50 houses in a two block area were evacuated in Hart after crews working in an alley accidentally cut a gas main line, causing a leak and small fire Thursday afternoon.

Atmos Energy said a third party contractor, unrelated to the company, was digging and cut one of their gas mains.

As Atmos tried to squeeze off the line to stop the leak, the natural gas ignited and started a small fire.

Castro County fire officials said one of the workers received minor burns to the face while repairing the line.

The leak has since been stopped and repairs have been made.

Atmos said the residents who were evacuated as a precaution are now allowed to return home.

