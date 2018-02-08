Bushland students go hands-on with community service

A Bushland High School class is stepping out of the classroom and into the community hoping they can make a difference for those without a home.

"They're doing this not for the recognition but because they really like to help others, so it's really neat to see the kids in a positive spotlight," said Michelle Lancaster, who teaches the Family and Community Services class at Bushland High School. "I think a lot of times we hear about students we see the bad things that they do, we don't see the good things."

That good deed was at Tent City where students handed out pizza and pillows to those who call the camp home.

"Miss Lancaster had us donate five dollars and five dollars to us is kind of like, 'hey, it's okay,'" said Bushland senior Serena Perez. "Just giving five dollars away because seeing these people smile is like the best feeling ever and for them coming up to us telling us how much this means to them is absolutely amazing."

"These people don't have anything and it kind of opens our eyes to what it would be like if we didn't have what we have now," said Bushland senior, Hailey Nash.

Every service opportunity the group takes on reaches more than the students in one class.

"The stuff we brought here today it's not just from us seniors and the teachers that came along," said Perez. "It was from people from the middle school and then just other donations."

Those on the receiving end say initiatives like this bring a beacon of hope to those who are struggling.



"Being able to involve our young people is what will really make a difference in our next generation to where hopefully we won't need a camp like this," said Amanda Hunter, founder of Christ Church Camp at Tent City. "Everyone will have a place to go that is safe and secure."

Making a positive impact is something these students and their teacher hope they will carry on with them for a lifetime.

"They want to help others out, it's their heart. and so it's nice that they're learning this now so they can know what to do when they get to college," said Lancaster.

"It feels like so little can do so much," said Nash.

This is the first year Bushland High School has offered this Family and Community Services class.

Students who aren't even in high school yet are hoping to secure a spot so they too can touch the hearts of those who need it the most.

