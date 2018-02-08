Bell Helicopter's V-280 Valor completing test flights in Amarill - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Bell Helicopter's V-280 Valor completing test flights in Amarillo

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Bell Helicopter's V-280 Valor lifts like a chopper and flies like a plane (Source: Bell Helicopter via YouTube) Bell Helicopter's V-280 Valor lifts like a chopper and flies like a plane (Source: Bell Helicopter via YouTube)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Bell Helicopter is now doing test flights of their V-280 Valor in Amarillo.

The aircraft is the company's entry to be the supplier of the military's next generation of crafts that lift like a chopper and fly like a plane. 

Video posted on YouTube shows the aircraft in motion: 

The company announced this week the V-280 Valor has flown at 1,000 feet and up to 92 miles an hour. 

The aircraft is also doing maneuvers like flying backwards and rotating in the air. 

The V-280 Valor completed its first test flight in December.

The company says the aircraft will be capable of flying 320 miles an hour.

