'Lone Star Legends & Love Stories' depicts women in Texas history

The Lone Star Ballet is getting ready for opening night of a show that depicts pivotal women in Texas history and the loves of their lives called "Lone Star Legends & Love Stories."

"This is a wonderful ballet about Texas history," said Vicky McLean, director of the Lone Star Ballet. "These are five couples who are very instrumental with a lot of things that happened in Texas. Quite the ladies."

The ballet depicts five ladies known to most Texans:

Cynthia Ann Parker, the mother of Comanche chief Quanah Parker, was kidnapped as a little girl by the Comanche's and took their ways.

Molly Goodnight is known as the "Mother of the Texas Panhandle" and for her caring of buffalo throughout the region.

Saloon dancer Frenchy McCormick is famous for her ability to entertain in Tascosa.

Suzette Dickinson, who's husband was killed in the Alamo and released by Santa Anna to tell of Mexico's strength, started the "Remember the Alamo" movement.

Emily West Morgan, lover of Santa Anna who spied for Sam Houston, helped Texas win the war.

"These people are wonderful people. They fought for what they believed in," said McLean. "They had strong beliefs, and they believed in freedom and courage. Without them, I think Texas would have struggled a lot longer and a lot harder to get where it is today."

Their lives are silently depicted through the art that is ballet.

"What's really beautiful about the ballet and watching it is, it's a silent art," said McLean. "Everything has to come from the heart through the entire body. The body moves. The body tells the story through movement, through characterization, and through the artistry of them dancer themselves."

The show opens tomorrow night at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

The ballet will run Friday evening and Saturday evening at 8:00 p.m.

