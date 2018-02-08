Amarillo sales tax collections up, helping city budget

The state is sending Amarillo slightly more in sales tax distributions compared to last year, and that's important for the city budget.

Sales taxes make up 13 percent of the general fund budget contributing more than any other source, including property taxes.

In a report from the Texas comptroller's office, Amarillo got a February payment of $8 million to account for collections in December.

That boosts payments to the city this year to $14 million, which is up two percent from 2017 at the same time.

The city of Canyon is also up at 2.6 percent higher than 2017.

