WT Enterprise Center celebrates expansion with open house and ribbon cutting

WT Enterprise Center celebrated their new building by hosting an open house and ribbon cutting this afternoon.

Entrepreneurs partner with the WT Enterprise Center to mentor local men and women who hope their ideas will one day grow into a successful business.

To meet the need of local entrepreneurs, the center expanded by 8,500 square feet and invested $2.6 million into the new Amarillo location.

The center is now accepting more clients interested in taking their ideas to the next level.

The new office space also allows the center to stay up to date with other cities across the state and even the nation.

