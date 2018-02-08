River Road students demonstrate how fast germs can spread

As the flu virus continues to spread around Amarillo, River Road Middle School students want you to know just how easy it is to spread those germs.

"The flu is spreading quickly, and a lot of people are getting sick and probably even killed for it," said River Road Middle School student Jayden Haynes. "The school wants to help out [and] basically help prevent the flu and having so many people hurt."

Students are spreading "germs" through interactive stations.

With each activity, students are learning how important a simple task such as hand-washing can be to help remove germs, avoid getting sick, and even prevent spreading germs to others.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

"People can get sick very easily when you shake your hand, touch your mouth, eyes or nose," said River Road Middle School student Makayla Wolske. "So, washing your hands is very important."

"Basically you put your hand in the cornstarch, and that kind of represents the germs," said Haynes. "It shows if you touch or even shake hands with someone or touch another object like a table or a doorknob, those germs get on that object.

So basically the way to prevent that is using an antibacterial wipe or hand sanitizer and just wash your hands afterward," said Haynes.

"They can be spread easier than I thought," said River Road Middle School student Leo Ramos.

According to the CDC, many diseases are spread by not washing hands.

However, If you don't have access to water, they do recommend using hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.