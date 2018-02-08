River Road students demonstrate how fast germs can spread

WT Enterprise Center celebrated their new building by hosting an open house and ribbon cutting this afternoon.
WT Enterprise Center celebrated their new building by hosting an open house and ribbon cutting this afternoon.
Bell Helicopter is now doing test flights of their V-280 Valor in Amarillo.
Bell Helicopter is now doing test flights of their V-280 Valor in Amarillo.
The Lone Star Ballet is getting ready for opening night of a show that depicts pivotal women in Texas history and the loves of their lives, called "Lone Star Legends & Love Stories."
The Lone Star Ballet is getting ready for opening night of a show that depicts pivotal women in Texas history and the loves of their lives, called "Lone Star Legends & Love Stories."
The state is sending Amarillo slightly more in sales tax distributions compared to last year, and that's important for the city budget.
The state is sending Amarillo slightly more in sales tax distributions compared to last year, and that's important for the city budget.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Feb. 8
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Feb. 8