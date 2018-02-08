Police asking for help finding woman wanted for injuring a child

Kalina Marie Harig is wanted by Amarillo police for causing injury to a child (Source: Amarillo Police Department)

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a woman wanted by police for causing injury to a child.

Amarillo police are looking for Kalina Marie Harig for two counts of injury to a child.

Police say she is also wanted by Galveston County officials for failing to appear in court on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

If you know where she may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

