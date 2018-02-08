Amarillo police alerting residents to magazine scam

The Amarillo Police Department is alerting residents of a scam circulating the area.

Police have received reports that a group is going door to door selling magazines to raise money for the Downtown Women's Center. The scammers say they're required to sell magazines to stay at the shelter.

Police have contacted the Downtown Women's Center, and the center says the group is not part of their organization.

The center does not solicit money or require residents to sell anything to stay there.

