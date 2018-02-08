Thursday's Weather: Sunny day with high temps in the upper 60s, with elevated fire danger

Starting off Thursday morning not as cold with temperatures in the 20s & 30s.

Today is looking much warmer with highs peaking in the mid to upper 60s, some 70s are also possible.

Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and SW winds 15-25 with gusts near 30mph possible.

Looking towards tonight's forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies, light winds, and lows in the 30s.

Friday is looking like a difficult temperature forecast and is all dependent on a nearby approaching arctic front.

Spots in the Central & South panhandle will likely warm into the 50s-60s before rapidly dropping later in the day.

