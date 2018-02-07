Organizations working to give the homeless a home

More homeless people in Amarillo may soon have a place to call home after local organizations are continuing their efforts to make a difference in a big way.

The Salvation Army has received close to $300,000 to assist in their mission to do the most good.

"We apply for funds from HUD for various programs and the Salvation Army's part of that is Operation Homestead which provides housing for people who are homeless," said Major Harvey Johnson, Executive Director of the Salvation Army: Amarillo.

The Salvation Army said the funds will allow them to continue to pay rent for those working to achieve their goals.

"She got her GED, got her CNA and is moving on now to work on her nursing degree," said Major Johnson.

While the federal grant is helpful, Major Johnson said any amount from the community makes a difference as donations are down a quarter of a million dollars from 16 months ago.

"Last night, 242 people were here. We had 14 families with children," said Johnson. "That's the most underfunded program and so keeping that operational is very important to us."

Another organization, Amarillo Housing First, is hoping their upcoming Candelight Ball will help continue their mission of putting a roof over the head of those without a home.

"That is our approach, housing first. We take people as they are," said Kristi Kirkpatrick, Board Treasurer at Amarillo Housing First. "What money we get from our community and for people who support us is to help those that we can't always get a grant for."

They've received help from two NFL stars to help their mission.

Amarillo native Ziggy Hood and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott donated memorabilia that will be part of a silent auction benefiting the cause.

"It's actually very overwhelming to have that kind of acknowledgment from them," said Kirkpatrick. "We are Texas and the Cowboys are everything here."

Amarillo Housing First is hoping to raise about $10,000 that will go right into helping our invisible neighbors.

"Not everybody qualifies under HUD regulations and we like to house those who don't qualify for HUD as well. So that's where the majority of it will go is for deposits," said Kirkpatrick.

The Candlelight Valentine's Ball is Friday at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are still available to purchase if you'd like to lend a helping hand.

