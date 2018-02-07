Organizations working to give the homeless a home

A 19-year-old has been arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after a fatal crash early this morning.
Today is National Signing Day, and athletes from around the Panhandle are signing to play in college.
More homeless people in Amarillo may soon have a place to call home after local organizations are continuing their efforts to make a difference in a big way.
Kelton Independent School District is canceling classes for the rest of this week due to a high number of students out sick with the flu.
A school project in Amarillo is teaching students how to apply their education to solve real-world problems.
